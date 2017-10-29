NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

Deadly motorcycle accident closes part of Wade Avenue

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police say one person is dead after a motorcycle accident shuts down a section of Wade Avenue. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police said one person is dead after a motorcycle accident shuts down a section of Wade Avenue.

Officers said they responded to the scene around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday.

All lanes on Wade Avenue between Oberlin Road and Daniels Street are closed, according to officials.

Eastbound vehicles can take Oberlin Road to Craig Street to St. Mary's Street back to Oberlin Road.

Westbound vehicles can take Daniels Street to St. Mary's Street to Craig Street back to Oberlin Road, or Daniels Street to Smallwood Drive to Oberlin Road.

No word on when that section of Wade Avenue will reopen.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficmotorcycle accidentraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian struck in Cumberland County
Bone marrow drive honors deceased member of UNC Class of 69
NC college to cover tuition cost for some next year
Over 1,000 Wake Forest customers without power, squirrel damages transformer
In a hurry? NC offers online way to pay speeding tickets
More north carolina news
TRAFFIC
Apex student, 10, hit by car after school
Woman dies at Duke Hospital after 2-car crash in Burlington
Crash closes I-40 eastbound near Lake Wheeler Road
Wake Transit seeks your input on transportation plans
More Traffic
Top Stories
Raleigh police investigate shooting
Orange Co. deputies investigate fatal shooting
Car slams into Wake County beauty supply store
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Parents accused of locking disabled teen in room for 2 years
Worker wears black face 'costume' at Staples store
Mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
House fire in Apex causes significant damage
Show More
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian struck in Cumberland County
Knightdale woman critical after shooting in Raleigh
Puerto Rico gov seeks to cancel $300M Whitefish contract
Confusion coming with California's legal marijuana
Father of slain 9-year-old Fayetteville boy breaks silence
More News
Top Video
Students hurt in Johnston County school bus crash
Heroes in the Park honors Durham mayor's legacy
Father of slain 9-year-old Fayetteville boy breaks silence
More Video