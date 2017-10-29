Deadly motorcycle accident closes part of Wade Avenue

Raleigh police said one person is dead after a motorcycle accident shuts down a section of Wade Avenue.Officers said they responded to the scene around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday.All lanes on Wade Avenue between Oberlin Road and Daniels Street are closed, according to officials.Eastbound vehicles can take Oberlin Road to Craig Street to St. Mary's Street back to Oberlin Road.Westbound vehicles can take Daniels Street to St. Mary's Street to Craig Street back to Oberlin Road, or Daniels Street to Smallwood Drive to Oberlin Road.No word on when that section of Wade Avenue will reopen.