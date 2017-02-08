TRAFFIC

Driver killed when truck crashes into tree in Zebulon

A driver was injured when he lost control and his pickup slammed into a tree.

ZEBULON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Zebulon Police Department says a man died when his pickup slammed into a tree Tuesday.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the 64 west exit to N. Arendell (NC 96).

Investigators said 50-year-old Melvin Richardson of Wendell tried to take the exit at high speed and lost control. They said alcohol is suspected in the crash.

Richardson was rushed to WakeMed where he died Tuesday evening.

There were no passengers in the truck and no other vehicles were involved.

