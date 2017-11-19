Durham crash with car lands motorcyclist in hospital

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham Police are investigating after a serious motorcycle crash.
The motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Liberty and Elizabeth streets late Saturday evening.
The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.
The extent of the injuries were not immediately known.
No further details about the crash were available late Saturday night.
