TRAFFIC

Durham crash with car lands motorcyclist in hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after this crash Saturday night.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating after a serious motorcycle crash.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Liberty and Elizabeth streets late Saturday evening.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

The extent of the injuries were not immediately known.

No further details about the crash were available late Saturday night.

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficmotorcycle accidentcrashdurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
I-Team teams up with NCDOT to make our roads safer
NCDOT wants your say on 9 projects in the works
Crash shuts down I-40/I-85 in Orange County
Fayetteville road closed, 1 hurt in crash with power poles
More Traffic
Top Stories
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Vigil for slain Durham pastor renews calls for justice
4 accused of stealing 10 firearms from Fayetteville home
Vigil remembers Durham teen gunned down Wednesday
Arrest made in deadly Weaver St. shooting in Durham
Show More
Henderson police shoot, chase suspects after woman shot
Cocaine, marijuana and gun seized during I-95 stop
Two dead, one injured in Goldsboro shooting
Managed-care mental health agency fires CEO
Trump delays new policy on importing elephant trophies
More News
Top Video
Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
Vigil remembers Durham teen gunned down Wednesday
Vigil for slain Durham pastor renews calls for justice
More Video