Durham man charged in crash that kills motorcyclist

A Durham man has been charged after a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Monday morning.The incident happened about 11:40 a.m. this morning on South Alston Avenue at Massey Avenue.Durham Police said a 1996 Cadillac Seville driven by Rodney McLaurin, 45, of Durham, was turning left from Massey Avenue onto South Alston Avenue collided with a Honda VT1300CX motorcycle driven by Umar Muhammad, 30, of Durham.The motorcycle hit the front left quarter of McLaurin's car.Muhammad was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.McLaurin, who was not injured, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to yield right of way and driving while his license was revoked.He was also served with an outstanding warrant charging him with misdemeanor possession of Schedule III controlled substances. McLaurin was placed in Durham County Jail under a $10,000 bond.