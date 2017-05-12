Durham Police identify driver killed in five-car crash

@ABC11_WTVD Bad accident on Duke street near Stadium drive pic.twitter.com/Voy01aenaB — Apryle (@LilBratTea) May 12, 2017

Durham Police now saying one person was killed in 5 car crash at Duke & Stadium. Area is now back open to traffic: https://t.co/tZoRmEWW05 pic.twitter.com/hzLZVunYPD — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) May 12, 2017

Speed was an apparent factor in a deadly multi-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon on North Duke Street near Stadium Drive in Durham.Police said one driver, Gregory Amos, 51, of Durham died at Duke Hospital.The wreck happened about 1:45 p.m. Police said Amos was driving a 2002 BMW 325i southbound on Duke Street when his vehicle crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic, striking three vehicles coming the other way.Police confirmed five vehicles were involved in the crash.Amos first struck the driver's side of a 2011 Audi A6 driven by Armon Roberts, then hit a 2013 Chevy Equinox driven by Anita Hepditch. As a result of the second collision, Amos' front left wheel separated from his car and flew into the windshield of a 2006 Toyota RAV4 driven by Suzanne Humphries.Hepditch's Chevy was forced into a 2000 Toyota Camry's left side driven by Brian Mincey, who was traveling in the northbound far right lane.Amos' BMW then spun and crashed against a fire hydrant on the northwest corner of North Duke Street and Stadium Drive. He was rushed to Duke but died of injuries sustained in the crash.Humphries, along with a passenger in her vehicle, and Mincey had no reported injuries. The other drivers and passengers involved were taken for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.Speed appears to be a factor, police said, but the circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.The road was closed from Stadium Drive to Carver Street but has since reopened.