Durham wants feedback on S. Roxboro St. bike-lanes plan

Next year, a one-mile stretch of South Roxboro Street in Durham will be reduced from four lanes to two - with bicycle lanes on each side.Neighbors asked the city leaders to make the section of road safer for pedestrians and cyclists.Travis Clarke lives in the neighborhood. He couldn't be more excited about the pedestrian-friendly upgrades. Clarke and his wife enjoy bike riding, and Clarke even builds bikes in his spare time.He said a designated bike lane is necessary."Because right now, most people bike on the sidewalk. It's a pretty dangerous road. A lot of traffic in the morning," Clarke said.The plan to add bike lanes is part of the City's overall strategy that includes repaving and striping S. Roxboro Street between Hope Valley Road and Juliette Drive.The city said reducing the lanes with bike lanes can be a trigger for drivers to commute at slower speeds.On average, the city says drivers go 42 mph in this 35 mph speed zone."It has been a lot of wrecks out here in the neighborhood right in front of my house," Clarke said.City traffic experts said there were 48 crashes in the area in a five-year span.Nine of them were likely related to speed.Officials said they think traffic congestion shouldn't be a problem with just two lanes.Right now, 6,000 vehicles commute on South Roxboro Street each day. City leaders said a two-lane road can accommodate double that amount.The city would like neighbors' feedback on this plan. Residents have until November 30 to submit a response.