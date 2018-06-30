Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
Weather
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ROAD CLOSURE
East End Connector Project closes parts of US 70 in Durham until Monday
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3680269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
US 70 between Lynn Road and Holloway Street closed until Monday at 6 a.m. (WTVD)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WTVD
Saturday, June 30, 2018 08:46AM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of US 70 between Lynn Road and Holloway Street are closed.
The closure is due to work on the East End Connector project.
The road is expected to be open again by 6 a.m. Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic
traffic
construction
road closure
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD CLOSURE
NCDOT plans to widen NC 54 in congested Morrisville
Tractor trailer overturns and scatters okra on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County
Raleigh commutes 'complicated' by months-long Newton Road sinkhole closure
Officials ID suspect in wild crash, multi-county police chase on I-95
More road closure
TRAFFIC
Current Triangle traffic
Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!
13 people injured after Go Raleigh bus collides with pickup
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Passengers allowed back into Terminal 1 after small fire at RDU restaurant
22-year-old dead after car crashes into tree during police chase
Heat advisory in effect for Saturday
Wife of UNC REX doctor killed in crash: 'He never would drive that fast on purpose'
Garner man charged in series of break-ins, most at Cary animal hospitals
MD shooting latest: Suspect had bitter history with newspaper
Heat Advisory: How you can protect yourself
Spring Lake residents without water say they're being pushed out of homes
Show More
Dog left in hot truck in Walmart parking lot
Hope Mills Lake opens to swimmers just in time for July 4th
Neuse River riverkeeper on bridge jumpers: 'You're just asking to hurt yourself'
Rocky Mount police officer killed in crash laid to rest
2 charged in deadly shooting of Fayetteville man
More News