Fayetteville motorcyclist critical after crash with van

Fayetteville Police work the scene of the crash (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A motorist was charged after a multi-vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

Police said a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 1993 Chevrolet van collided about 12:20 p.m. Friday on Hope Mills Road.

The motorcyclist, Calvin D. Brown, 26, of Fayetteville was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He is in critical, yet stable, condition.

The driver of the van was not seriously injured.

He was identified as Kevin C. Hubert, 57, of the 1900 block of Crestview Drive in Fayetteville. Hubert has been charged by state citation with a safe-movement violation.

Hope Mills Road reopened in both directions about 3 p.m.
