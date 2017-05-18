Fayetteville road closed after dump truck hits power pole

Reilly Road closed at Cliffdale Rd after a dump truck hit a power pole. No injuries. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/SCidcPblc3 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) May 18, 2017

Reilly Road is closed at Cliffdale Road after a dump truck hit a power pole Thursday afternoon.No injuries were reported, but the driver was trapped in the vehicle for a while because of downed power lines.A little after 4 p.m., the power lines were deactivated and the driver was freed and treated at the scene.The collision caused significant damage to the utility pole and caused power, as well as other utility lines, to fall across the roadway, Fayetteville Police said.The road is expected to be closed for as many as four hours.Police responded to the crash at approximately 1:53 p.m.Motorists traveling on Cliffdale Road outbound will be directed to turn on S. Reilly Road. Any motorists not already in the area are asked to use Raeford Road as an alternate route until the roadway can be reopened.For those leaving Fort Bragg, the best alternative route is to take Raeford Road to the western part of the city.Spectrum and PWC are at the scene, working to repair fiber optic and power lines.