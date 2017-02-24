TRAFFIC

Garner Police chase ends in Raleigh crash with 1 dead, 4 injured

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A chase involving Garner Police ended in a deadly crash Thursday night on Hammond Road in Raleigh. One person was killed and four others injured - two of them children.

Garner Police Cpt. Joe Binns said the incident began as a pursuit involving Garner police officers but that the Raleigh Police Department is the lead investigating agency because of where the crash occurred.

It all started when Garner police tried to pull over a silver sedan for speeding on Garner Road near New Rand Road.



When the officer approached the vehicle, the man and woman in the car sped off before the officer could identify the driver.

Two Garner police vehicles pursued the car through Garner and ultimately onto Rush Street where they lost sight of the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities said as the officers turned north onto Hammond Road near I-40, they saw that the sedan had crashed into a van - heavily damaging both vehicles.



The driver of the suspect vehicle, 18-year-old Kawme McGregory, was injured and taken into custody. His passenger, 25-year-old Shada Sahquea Taylor, was killed.



The driver of the van, 36-year-old Shaun Dontay Jackson of Raleigh, and two children were also injured and taken to the hospital. One of the children, who is 14-years-old, is in critical condition.

Dozens of officers at a serious crash on Hammond Road.

