Girl, 10, among several hurt in 3-car crash on US 70 in Clayton

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) --
A three-car crash on US 70 in Clayton sent multiple people to the hospital Saturday night, including a 10-year-old girl.

It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Town Centre Boulevard and US 70 near Walmart.

Clayton Police said they believe a woman driving a white Hyundai Tucson eastbound on 70 drifted out of her lane, went through the median and into westbound traffic, hitting a black Toyota Camry head-on.

One of those cars also hit a grey Chevy Traverse going westbound, sending it into an embankment and onto the lawn of the McLaurin Funeral Home.

The woman in the Hyundai and her 10-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police said appear to be non-life-threatening.

It took nearly an hour for the Clayton Fire Department to cut the driver of the Camry out of his car.

His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the Traverse was also taken to the ER for treatment.

One lane in each direction of US 70 had to be blocked for more than an hour.

Clayton Police are still investigating. There is no word yet on the identities of those involved or whether any charges will be filed.
