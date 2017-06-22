Drivers can use exit 279 off I-40 onto southbound N.C. 147, and then take exit 1 to access I-540 East. That is part of the Triangle Expressway but vehicles using the exit ramp for I-540 East will be exempt from tolls while the detour is in place. If a motorist uses that stretch of southbound N.C. 147 but exits at Hopson Road or N.C. 540 South, then regular tolls will remain in effect.



Traffic using eastbound I-40 beyond Exit 279 can detour onto exit 283, take I-540 West to exit 69 at N.C. 54, make a left turn at the light, cross under the interstate, and then make another left turn to get to I-540 East.



Motorists could also continue on I-40 East past the closed ramp and use northbound Airport Boulevard (exit 284-B) or Aviation Parkway (exit 285) to get to I-540 East near RDU Airport.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is getting ready to shut down a main artery off of 1-40. The ramp connecting drivers from 40 onto 1-540 will be shut down starting next Tuesday.The agency will be replacing two pavement joints on the ramp.An average of 74,000 people travel that stretch of roadway each day."I think it'll be a mess, but I think we often see road construction over the summer," said Amy Herring."It's going to be a problem for drivers," said Pete Gardner, who works in sales and travels around a lot for his job. "Any kind of road congestion is a pain. For the most, part you've just got to tolerate it. I guess that's why we pay taxes, so we can get things done make roads better. It's just one of those things you've got to go through."Drivers will have to deal with the detours until after Independence Day. The road is expected to reopen July 5.There are multiple detour routes for I-40 East traffic during the full closure.Drivers need to pay extra attention to detour signs as they choose which route to use to get around the ramp closure.