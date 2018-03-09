I-TEAM

I-Team: Late toll fees generating millions for NCDOT

EMBED </>More Videos

If you pay your toll fees late, you're helping the state line its pockets with millions of dollars.

By
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC (WTVD) --
Taking your time to pay for a faster drive is proving quite lucrative for the North Carolina Turnpike Authority, which maintains and manages the Triangle Expressway.

According to DOT officials, charging late-paying customers a $6 processing fee brought in more than $5.2 million in 2017, accounting for 12 percent of all revenue from the TriEx tolls ($44 million in 2017).

"We would really love it if all of our customers would get a NC Quick Pass transponder," Andy Lelewski, Director of Toll Operations, told the ABC11 I-Team. "It allows for them to get a 35 percent discount on tolls, and now those transponders are free."

Even before an assessed late fee, the 17.4 mile Triangle Expressway ranks among the costliest highways in the nation - almost $0.19 per mile. The six-lane highway, first opened in 2011, is also among the costliest projects in North Carolina transportation infrastructure history, at a cost of more than $1 billion.

The tolls, thus, raise the revenue needed to help pay off the bonds sold to pay for the highway and its interchanges. There are also costs for overall maintenance including road repairs, signs, mowing, and winter weather preparation and response.

"Roadway projects are expensive," Lelewski said. "And if we didn't have a toll we wouldn't have the expressway now. We didn't have the funds at the time so it might've been another 10-15 years."

And while costs are rising, so are the number of drivers and number of toll transactions - from 23 million tolls paid in 2012 to 49.45 million in 2017. Data from a 2017 quarterly report also shows a high of 49,000 drivers passing through the NC-540 and NC-147 interchange on an average weekday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictoll roadI-Teamtrafficwake county newsResearch Triangle ParkRaleighDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
I-Team: Brothers still jailed for contempt after seven years
I-Team: Triangle rarely punishes handicap parking violations
Sexual harassment at the HSUS: Why women didn't speak up
I-Team: Bulletproof backpack defends against some guns
More I-Team
TRAFFIC
Crash closes I-40 eastbound near NC 55 and Durham Freeway
NCDOT traffic plan upsets some Fayetteville residents
Woman killed in crash involving car, tractor-trailer near Four Oaks
New lights on I-440 can't come soon enough for Raleigh motorists
More Traffic
Top Stories
Might wake up to some snow Monday
3-year-old struck by stray bullet in Fayetteville apartment
NC State subpoenaed by Justice Dept. amid NCAA investigation
7 people charged with trespassing in West Johnston HS security incident
NC congressional candidate warns of Russian meddling on her campaign
Durham police investigate shooting on Wabash Street
NRA files federal lawsuit over Florida legislation that raises the age to buy guns to 21
Self-promoting 'Pharma Bro' sentenced to prison in fraud
Show More
NC Uber driver accused of taping sexual encounter with drunk teen
Wake County PTA treasurer accused of embezzlement
Local mom donates onesies to UNC's NICU after son's battle
New Medicare cards going out soon, don't get scammed
Toys "R" Us reportedly preparing for liquidation
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 9, 2018
Diehard UNC fan has attended all 65 ACC tournaments
Duke-Carolina III: Brooklyn Edition
Durham police searching for 2 in sexual assault near Duke campus
More Video