In Fayetteville, stretch of Bragg Blvd to be closed

It's going to be a rush-hour headache for motorists.It's not a big stretch of road, but it's a busy one -- the eastbound part of Bragg Boulevard, from West Rowan Street to Rowan Street will be closed beginning Monday.It isn't expected to reopen until sometime in mid-June.A lot of traffic flows between those two stop lights. The NC DOT is closing this section while crews install a new sewer line.It's all part of the huge construction project to build a new Rowan Street bridge, and a roundabout gateway to Bragg Boulevard and Murchison Road.Only a couple of businesses will be affected, but drivers say it's going to be a real pain."It's going to be a huge disruption," said motorist Jerry Crutch. "We are going to hate to see it closed.""It will be a little bit of a pain, but hey, a month ain't bad," said driver David Soles.Detour signs will redirect drivers to MLK Drive or Ramsey Street.Those signs are scheduled to go up next Monday.