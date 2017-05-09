TRAFFIC

In Fayetteville, stretch of Bragg Blvd to be closed

Bragg Boulevard construction to bog down traffic starting Monday.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It's going to be a rush-hour headache for motorists.

It's not a big stretch of road, but it's a busy one -- the eastbound part of Bragg Boulevard, from West Rowan Street to Rowan Street will be closed beginning Monday.

It isn't expected to reopen until sometime in mid-June.

A lot of traffic flows between those two stop lights. The NC DOT is closing this section while crews install a new sewer line.

It's all part of the huge construction project to build a new Rowan Street bridge, and a roundabout gateway to Bragg Boulevard and Murchison Road.

Only a couple of businesses will be affected, but drivers say it's going to be a real pain.

"It's going to be a huge disruption," said motorist Jerry Crutch. "We are going to hate to see it closed."

"It will be a little bit of a pain, but hey, a month ain't bad," said driver David Soles.

Detour signs will redirect drivers to MLK Drive or Ramsey Street.

Those signs are scheduled to go up next Monday.

