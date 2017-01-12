TRAFFIC

Lanes reopen after car fire slows traffic on I-540 near Capital Blvd
EMBED </>More News Videos

A car fire caused traffic backups on I-540 Eastbound near Capital Boulevard.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Eastbound lanes of I-540 were blocked near Capital Boulevard after a car caught on fire Thursday.

The charred vehicle was removed from the shoulder late Thursday afternoon after firefighters put out the blaze.

Firefighters and state troopers responded to the scene.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Video from an ABC11 Eyewitness showed the car as it burned. People could be seen walking away from the vehicle.

There did not appear to be any injuries.

Lanes have reopened, and traffic flow has returned to normal.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar firetraffic delayRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Wake deputy involved in 2-car crash on Rock Quarry Road
Police: 1 killed in Raleigh car crash
Troopers ID 2 men killed in Durham Freeway crash
Crash on I-95 north in Fayetteville causes major delays
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman attacked with machete in front of home in Apex
Durham Police charge man in 9 armed robberies
Students not surprised by Kestrel Heights diploma woes
Victim's fiancé among 2 charged with woman's murder
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
Cooper names Cabinet members for commerce, gov't operations
Show More
Who's that person next to the governor?
Wake, Durham announce school make-up days
Watchdog Launches Investigation Into Pre-Election Actions of FBI, DOJ
Record pay gap between college grads and everyone else
Employee shot during Wake Forest hotel robbery
More News
Top Video
Woman attacked with machete in front of home in Apex
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
Cooper names Cabinet members for commerce, gov't operations
Picking the perfect pillow
More Video