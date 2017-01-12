Eastbound lanes of I-540 were blocked near Capital Boulevard after a car caught on fire Thursday.The charred vehicle was removed from the shoulder late Thursday afternoon after firefighters put out the blaze.Firefighters and state troopers responded to the scene.Video from an ABC11 Eyewitness showed the car as it burned. People could be seen walking away from the vehicle.There did not appear to be any injuries.Lanes have reopened, and traffic flow has returned to normal.