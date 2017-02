A large diesel fuel spill blocked a street in Durham Tuesday, causing traffic delays during the morning commute.Just before 6:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called about the 200-foot long spill on North Duke Street at Leon Street.Durham police blocked off both Duke Street exits along Interstate 85.Hazmat crews were called in to clean up the fuel.Officials were seen spreading sand over the liquid. It is unclear what caused the spill.