Last Cumberland County road reopens after Matthew

The road was heavily damaged in October by Hurricane Matthew.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Bingham Drive is the last state-maintained road in Cumberland County to re-open from damage by Hurricane Matthew.

In October, floodwaters from Matthew cut a huge ravine through Bingham Drive.

Instead of repairing a washed out culvert under the road, NCDOT engineers decided to replace the drain pipe with a bridge for the road.

That work is complete and the road officially opened to traffic Thursday. It's a relief to residents who no longer have to drive a winding detour around this section of Bingham Drive.

According to reports, DOT engineers finished the job several weeks ahead of schedule.

Five state roads in North Carolina are still closed by Hurricane Matthew damage.
