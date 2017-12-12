TRAFFIC

Man killed after tractor-trailer runs off US 421, catches fire

Chopper 11 HD is over the scene (Chopper 11 HD )

HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --
A man is dead after a tractor-trailer he was driving left a roadway, hit a tree, overturned, and caught fire.

Officials said the incident happened around 3 Tuesday afternoon on US 421 near Sloan Road in Harnett County.

Authorities said once the cab overturned, the driver was stuck inside, unconscious.

Hazmat crews were called to clean up diesel fuel that was slipped during the crash.

Authorities have not released the man's identity.

US 421 was closed as a result and is expected to reopen around 9 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictrafficaccidentharnett county newsHarnett County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Deadly wreck unites 2 women in crusade against distracted driving
Truck overturns, spills vodka bottles on ramp to I-95
Driver trying to avoid deer slams into utility pole
Wreck causes traffic jam on I-540 near Glenwood Avenue
More Traffic
Top Stories
Wake Co. mom arrested after toddler suffers skull fracture
Raleigh woman's car stolen while warming it up
Hostage phone scam widespread in the Triangle
Former Wake Co. Register of Deeds indicted for embezzlement
BUNDLE UP! Below freezing wind chills tonight, Wednesday
Burglar targets deployed soldier's Fayetteville home
Former Miss NC USA: 'Trump sexual misconduct claims are true'
Homeowner? Insurance rate could increase 21.9 percent
Show More
Cumberland Co. Sheriff looking for suspected beer thief
WCPSS: Bus driver dropped several elementary students at wrong bus stop
Cary woman says she almost fell for new hostage scam
State Trooper involved in three-vehicle wreck
Roy Moore's wife: 'One of our attorneys is a Jew'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
More Photos