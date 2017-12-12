Man killed after tractor-trailer runs off US 421, catches fire

A man is dead after a tractor-trailer he was driving left a roadway, hit a tree, overturned, and caught fire.Officials said the incident happened around 3 Tuesday afternoon on US 421 near Sloan Road in Harnett County.Authorities said once the cab overturned, the driver was stuck inside, unconscious.Hazmat crews were called to clean up diesel fuel that was slipped during the crash.Authorities have not released the man's identity.US 421 was closed as a result and is expected to reopen around 9 p.m.