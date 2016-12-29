TRAFFIC

Mechanical issue forces United flight to return to RDU

A flight departing from Raleigh-Durham International Airport was forced to return shortly after takeoff because of a mechanical issue.

United flight 1700 was bound for San Francisco when a light alerted the pilot to the problem, possibly with the landing gear.

The Airbus 320 landed without incident.

There were 151 people on board, including six crew members.

A maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft, a spokesperson for United Airlines told ABC11.

United is working to accommodate customers to San Francisco as soon as possible.

"United apologizes for the inconvenience," the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

