Mechanical issue forces United flight to return to RDU

A flight departing from Raleigh-Durham International Airport was forced to return shortly after takeoff because of a mechanical issue.United flight 1700 was bound for San Francisco when a light alerted the pilot to the problem, possibly with the landing gear.The Airbus 320 landed without incident.There were 151 people on board, including six crew members.A maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft, a spokesperson for United Airlines told ABC11.United is working to accommodate customers to San Francisco as soon as possible."United apologizes for the inconvenience," the spokesperson said.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.