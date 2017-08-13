TRAFFIC

Motorcycle crash in Fayetteville leaves 1 badly injured

shutter stock generic (shutter stock )

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An accident along Owen Drive between Gillespie Street and Southern Avenue left one man seriously injured after crashing into another vehicle at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday night.

Fayetteville police said that Robert W. Johnson, 27, was driving his motorcycle outbound on Owen Drive when he crashed with 37-year-old Shanelle A. Fickling.

Johnson was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was listed as in critical condition.

Owen Drive between Southern Avenue and Gillespie Street is closed while police investigate the crash.

Traffic traveling outbound on Owen Drive is being redirected to Southern Avenue.

Drivers traveling along Gillespie Street needing to access inbound Owen Drive should take Gillespie Street to West Mountain Drive to Southern Avenue back to Owen Drive.

Fayetteville police ask anyone with information regarding the crash to contact The Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

More information will be given once it becomes available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashtrafficfayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Durham vigil calls for peace
Raleigh DMV license plate office shut down
Residents say new Holly Springs intersection not safe
Apex Barbecue Road closed until August 18
More Traffic
Top Stories
The Latest: Federal authorities open civil rights case
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
Durham vigil calls for peace
North Korea still mastering how to deliver a nuke to US
Reactions to Trump's statement on violence in Virginia
Venezuela expected to dominate Pence's Latin American trip
2 police personnel dead after helicopter crashes near VA rally
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
Show More
Tropical Depression 8 forms
Fort Bragg fixes water main break, lifts boil advisory
A Kentucky mayor pushes to remove 2 Confederate statues
3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania react to VA rally
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos