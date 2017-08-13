Motorcycle crash in Fayetteville leaves 1 badly injured

An accident along Owen Drive between Gillespie Street and Southern Avenue left one man seriously injured after crashing into another vehicle at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday night.Fayetteville police said that Robert W. Johnson, 27, was driving his motorcycle outbound on Owen Drive when he crashed with 37-year-old Shanelle A. Fickling.Johnson was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was listed as in critical condition.Owen Drive between Southern Avenue and Gillespie Street is closed while police investigate the crash.Traffic traveling outbound on Owen Drive is being redirected to Southern Avenue.Drivers traveling along Gillespie Street needing to access inbound Owen Drive should take Gillespie Street to West Mountain Drive to Southern Avenue back to Owen Drive.Fayetteville police ask anyone with information regarding the crash to contact The Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).