TRAFFIC

NCDOT announces widening of I-440, Raleigh Beltline

EMBED </>More Videos

I-440 improvements can't come soon enough for commuters.

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the long-awaited widening of the western section of the Raleigh Beltline is expected to begin in 2018.

The stretch of I-440 from Wade Avenue to Walnut Street in Cary is the only section of the 26-mile beltline that is not three lanes in both directions.

That four-mile segment is just two lanes each way.

According to NCDOT, rush hour in that area causes some of the worst traffic problems in the Triangle.

"It's horrible; things need to be done," said commuter Bahati Mathias. "The traffic's huge and you have to wake up two hours prior for you to get where you have to be."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When Mathias heard the plans are finally being put in place to widen that stretch, she was ecstatic.

Mathias threw her hands in the air and exclaimed, "Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you! That's going to make my life even better and everybody else's."

NCDOT officials said that stretch of the beltline, built in the early 1960's, not only has infrastructure problems but is dangerous.

"The crash rates along this section of 440 are about three times the statewide average for similar interstates in urban areas," said engineer Joey Hopkins during an afternoon news conference at NCDOT headquarters in downtown Raleigh.

He told reporters that much like the current Fortify construction project on the southern beltline, two lanes in each direction will be maintained during most of the construction.

But he said there will be occasional lane closures on nights and weekends.

He also announced that the organization wants the public's input before soliciting bids for the project in early summer of 2018.

An open house and public hearing will be held on August 8 at the McKimmon Center on Western Boulevard in Raleigh.

Hopkins hopes citizens will be receptive and patient.

"Everybody recognizes the need for the project," he said. "We all know how bad it is today. And with the population growth in the Triangle and the traffic growth we're seeing and will continue to see, I think people will see that. They'll see the benefit, the need for the project."

The I-Team has also learned about another construction project in the works. NCDOT will also widen an 11-mile stretch of I-40 from Raleigh to the Cleveland School area (around N.C. 42) in Clayton. The project is set to start in 2018 as well. For more information, check out NCDOT's website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficI-440raleigh newstrafficconstructionCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Car strikes, seriously injures teenager in Raleigh
Confusing lane markings on Durham Freeway to go away
Durham man charged in crash that kills motorcyclist
Truck spills asphalt, closes US 70, Leesville Road in Durham
More Traffic
Top Stories
NC state trooper driving wrong way on highway resigns
Car strikes, seriously injures teenager in Raleigh
CCSO: Man scams Cumberland County church out of $10K
Newborn dies after developing meningitis from herpes
Police: NC woman had sexual relationship with 14-year-old
Suspects rob Raleigh real estate agency, tie up employees
Durham mourns sudden death of popular activist
Series of fire alarms confusing passengers at RDU
Show More
Family responds after arrests in Cole Thomas disappearance
NC city testing family-style meals at Chick-fil-A
Durham nonprofit helps better childhood education
US doctor arrives in London to assess 11-month-old Charlie Gard
NC sergeant injured during pit bull attack, 3 arrested
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, July 18, 2017
NC state trooper driving wrong way on highway resigns
Does Netflix movie 'To the Bone' glamorize eating disorders?
CCSO: Man scams Cumberland County church out of $10K
More Video