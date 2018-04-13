Pedestrian killed in crash on Durham Freeway

Southbound lanes of the Durham Freeway were closed late Friday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed, Durham Police said.It happened near Alston Avenue.It wasn't immediately clear how the crash happened.Affected motorists are asked to take the following detour: From NC-147 South Take Exit 16B to merge onto US-15S/US-501S. Continue 6 miles and turn left onto the ramp to I-40 East. Continue on I-40 to Exit 279 A for NC-147 South, Exit 279 B for NC-147 North.No other information was immediately available.