Pedestrian killed in crash on Durham Freeway

Durham Police investigate after pedestrian killed on Durham Freeway.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Southbound lanes of the Durham Freeway were closed late Friday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed, Durham Police said.

It happened near Alston Avenue.

It wasn't immediately clear how the crash happened.

Affected motorists are asked to take the following detour: From NC-147 South Take Exit 16B to merge onto US-15S/US-501S. Continue 6 miles and turn left onto the ramp to I-40 East. Continue on I-40 to Exit 279 A for NC-147 South, Exit 279 B for NC-147 North.

No other information was immediately available.
