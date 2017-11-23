Person killed in crash on E. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill

One person was killed in a head-on crash involving at least two vehicles in Chapel Hill early Thursday morning.It happened around midnight and forced the closure of East Franklin Street between Elizabeth Street and Boundary Street.An ABC11 crew at the scene said a minivan and a truck appeared to be involved.Police have released few details about the collision, including how many people were injured, and say they are still making contact with the deceased person's family.It is unclear what caused the crash.