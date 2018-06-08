Police ID motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville, charge 71-year-old woman in death

A motorcyclist died in this crash late Thursday on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police have identified the motorcyclist killed in Thursday nights two-vehicle crash as 20-year-old Isaiah Flowers of Topeka, Kansas.Police have charged the driver of the car, Julia Clay, 71, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.Officers responded at 8:47 p.m. to the crash. A Toyota that was traveling west on Cliffdale was making a left turn onto Pritchett when the collision occurred.Flowers was pronounced dead at the scene.Clay, the driver of the Toyota, was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit by calling 910-433-1807.