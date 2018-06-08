TRAFFIC

Police ID motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville, charge 71-year-old woman in death

EMBED </>More Videos

Fatal crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have identified the motorcyclist killed in Thursday nights two-vehicle crash as 20-year-old Isaiah Flowers of Topeka, Kansas.

Police have charged the driver of the car, Julia Clay, 71, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Officers responded at 8:47 p.m. to the crash. A Toyota that was traveling west on Cliffdale was making a left turn onto Pritchett when the collision occurred.

A motorcyclist died in this crash late Thursday on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville.



Flowers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clay, the driver of the Toyota, was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit by calling 910-433-1807.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiesfayetteville newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
US 70 east in Durham closed after construction crew hits gas line
I-95 near Fayetteville to be widened
Authorities ID driver in Johnston County go-kart hit-and-run
Robeson Co. attorney was speeding, crossed line in deadly crash, troopers say
More Traffic
Top Stories
Anthony Bourdain dies of suicide: CNN
Suicide prevention information
Apple, Amazon told to stay away from NC over 'racist' voter ID
Durham ponders what to do with Confederate monuments
'Complete 540' project receives final federal approval
2 Raleigh students charged with 3 robberies within an hour
US 70 east in Durham closed after construction crew hits gas line
Sheriff: Former animal shelter owner committed sex crimes while out on bond
Show More
Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at Fayetteville pizza place
UNC in deep vs. Stetson pitchers
Popular Durham restaurant Nana's is closing
Baby found dead off Florida coast was 4-7 days old
Could old Durham PD headquarters become housing units?
More News