Police ID pedestrian fatally hit by Durham city bus

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --A pedestrian was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a GoDurham bus.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Enterprise Street at South Roxboro Street, just south of downtown Durham.
Authorities said 46-year-old Aaron Christopher Ryle of Durham was pronounced dead at the scene.
The No. 7 GoDurham bus was making a left turn onto Enterprise Street when the deadly collision happened.
It's not yet clear whether the victim was in a crosswalk when he was attempting to cross Roxboro Street.
The driver of the bus, and a male passenger on board, were not injured.
No charges have been filed, but the accident remains under investigation.