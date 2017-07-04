TRAFFIC

Police ID pedestrian fatally hit by Durham city bus

A man in the street was killed as the bus made a left turn.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A pedestrian was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a GoDurham bus.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Enterprise Street at South Roxboro Street, just south of downtown Durham.

Authorities said 46-year-old Aaron Christopher Ryle of Durham was pronounced dead at the scene.



The No. 7 GoDurham bus was making a left turn onto Enterprise Street when the deadly collision happened.

It's not yet clear whether the victim was in a crosswalk when he was attempting to cross Roxboro Street.

The driver of the bus, and a male passenger on board, were not injured.

No charges have been filed, but the accident remains under investigation.

Raw video: A man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Durham city bus.

