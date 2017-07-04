Police ID pedestrian fatally hit by Durham city bus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2179363" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: A man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Durham city bus.

A pedestrian was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a GoDurham bus.It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Enterprise Street at South Roxboro Street, just south of downtown Durham.Authorities said 46-year-old Aaron Christopher Ryle of Durham was pronounced dead at the scene.The No. 7 GoDurham bus was making a left turn onto Enterprise Street when the deadly collision happened.It's not yet clear whether the victim was in a crosswalk when he was attempting to cross Roxboro Street.The driver of the bus, and a male passenger on board, were not injured.No charges have been filed, but the accident remains under investigation.