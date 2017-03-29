Police: Man accidentally shot himself in Durham crash

Ricky Demuris Wardlaw

Authorities in Durham are investigating a bad crash that was linked to gunfire Tuesday evening.Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called about a fight on Hedgerow Place (Old Farm Park) and that several vehicles were seen leaving the area.Authorities said one of the vehicles - a silver Subaru - was spotted by an officer near Roxboro Street and Argonne Drive.The driver ended up losing control along a curve on Argonne Drive and the vehicle overturned into a ditch.There were five people inside the vehicle - two men and three women.One of the men suffered a gunshot wound to the foot after he accidentally shot himself, according to investigators. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.The other four suffered minor injuries and were questioned by investigators.One of the people in the vehicle, 24-year-old Ricky Demuris Wardlaw of Hillsborough, was arrested on outstanding warrants from Orange County. They included assault on a female, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon and driving while his license was revoked.He was placed in Durham County Jail without bond.