Raleigh closing part of Glenwood Avenue this weekend

Drivers traveling southbound on Glenwood Avenue will turn right onto St. Mary's Street, left onto Wade Avenue, and right on to the exit ramp for Glenwood Avenue

Drivers traveling northbound on Glenwood Avenue near Wade Avenue will turn left to exit to westbound Wade Avenue, turn right on St. Mary's Street and left back onto Glenwood Avenue

Drivers traveling northbound on Glenwood Avenue between Wade Avenue and White Oak Road will turn right on White Oak Road, left on Anderson Drive and right back onto Glenwood Avenue

Drivers traveling along Wade Avenue should turn to travel northbound along St. Mary's Street and left back onto Glenwood Avenue

It's a critical artery for many getting into and out of downtown Raleigh - but this weekend, the City will be closing a half-mile stretch of Glenwood Avenue.The closure runs from just north of Five Points at White Oak Road all the way to Saint Mary's Street.From 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, drivers will have to find their way around as crews make water line repairs.The City is taking the drastic step after yet another aging water line broke and shut down three lanes of traffic along Capital Boulevard near Brentwood Road last year.Arguably one of the most heavily traveled areas in Raleigh, the break snarled traffic for more than two days while the repair was made.Earlier that same week, another water main broke on heavily traveled Six Forks Road at Anderson Drive closing that section down for three days.City officials say that's to be expected in a city with 2,400 miles of water pipes - some of which are aging out.However, they aren't just waiting for problems.The utilities department uses cameras to monitor water and sewer lines to try to fix problems before those lines break.And that appears to be the case with this weekend's work along Glenwood Avenue.So, if you need to be in the area over the weekend - like attending, in downtown - please plan ahead.There are several detours suggested by the City of Raleigh:Officials say residents in the area should not experience any interruption of water service. If water service interruption is necessary, residents will be notified in advance.