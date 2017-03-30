Raleigh couple plagued by crashes

The remnants of a Sunday morning car crash still remain in a Raleigh couple's front yard. Laura and David Green say it's the second time since they moved in last summer that someone has had an accident on the corner portion of their property on Oregano Court just off Durant Road, and now they hope officials will step in and make changes.The driver of Sunday's accident is okay, but the Greens are hoping to prevent more accidents from happening.They moved into their north Raleigh home last July to be closer to their daughters. Shortly after that, neighbors left them with a warning."Don't let your children or grandchildren play in this front right corner of your yard because there have been so many accidents right here on this corner," Laura said neighbors told her.Laura put a post up on Nextdoor. It's an online place for neighbors to ask for advice. She said she quickly received responses from neighbors voicing the same concerns."Most people agreed, something has to be done," Green said.The speed limit on Oregano Court is 45 mph, which drivers accelerate to, according to the couple. They say that drivers familiar with the road likely have no trouble navigating the corner, but for unsuspecting drivers, it's different story."The two incidents where we have had people in the last six months end up sideways is because the backend of their car kicked out," David explained.Laura said she doesn't know the best solution for the problem. The two have had the idea of building a concrete wall suggested to them, but they say that's not an option. They don't want drivers to be injured, or worse killed. Their biggest concern isn't the mangled road sign or downed pine trees, but for the person behind the wheel."The bigger thing, like I said, is keeping everybody safe - not just the people in our yard but the people coming around the corner and crashing into the same place repeatedly," she said.The Greens say that have reached out to officials at the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the NCDOT. ABC11 spoke with the DOT, who said that if there has been a traffic study or speed reduction requested it may takes several weeks for a decision to be made. There also has to be a noticeable pattern of crashes at the location. The timing depends on the decision, the solution, and funding for implementing the solution.