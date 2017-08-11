The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles said Friday it has closed the Raleigh License Plate Agency for operational and performance deficiencies.In a news release, the DMV said the agency, located at 1100 New Bern Ave., was closed following the results of audits by DMV management. Investigators determined that the deficiencies warranted closure of the office and cancellation of the agency's contract.Investigators said they found the agency was not correctly following standard operating procedures, resulting in accounting errors and other discrepancies.The Raleigh office has been in operation at the New Bern Avenue location since May 3, 2016. The location is the site of the former state vehicle registration office.The agency will re-open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, and will be staffed by DMV employees. All license plate, title and registration services will resume on that date.Nearby license plate agencies offering vehicle registration services are in Raleigh at 2533 Atlantic Ave., Suite 102, (919) 831-9996, in Cary at 1251 Buck Jones Road, (919) 469-1444, and in Holly Springs at 408 Village Walk Dr., (919) 552-5449. The locations are open Monday through Friday.In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be done online at