Raleigh Police ID motorcyclist killed in collision with car

Raleigh Police said a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash with a car on Seabrook Drive at Newark Drive.It happened shortly after 5 p.m., police said. When police arrived, they found the motorcyclist unresponsive. The car's driver, who was the only person in the sedan, was not injured.The victim was identified as David Wayne Dunn, 57.Seabrook Road is closed between Sylvester Street and Cross Link Road.Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until normal traffic flow is restored.The crash is under investigation and the circumstances leading to the crash have not yet been determined.No charges have been filed.