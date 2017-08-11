Residents say new Holly Springs intersection not safe

The problem intersection (image courtesy Holly Springs)

Residents in Holly Springs not thrilled with a new intersection. Since opening last week, there have been three crashes.The new Piney Grove Wilbon Road / Ralph Stephens Road / Main Streetwas supposed to ease traffic on Avent Ferry Road, but since its opening, it's been riddled with its own issues.Nearby residents want a traffic light installed.there is nothing they can do, because the DOT has said "no".The Town of Holly Springs had already started commissioning traffic counts to see if the new intersection meets the NCDOTs criteria for a light. Since the opening, state engineers have recommended a new analysis.People have been voicing their concerns on Facebook. One woman saying "in three days, I've almost been clipped by three cars." Another asking "shouldn't all possible measures be in place from the get-go?".Holly Springs had consulted with the Department of Transportation on how to make the intersection safer. Currently, there are more stop signs, warning signs, and striping and rumble strips. Additionally, an officer is nearby during busy times of traffic.