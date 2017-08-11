TRAFFIC

Residents say new Holly Springs intersection not safe

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents say new Holly Springs intersection not safe

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Residents in Holly Springs not thrilled with a new intersection. Since opening last week, there have been three crashes.

The new Piney Grove Wilbon Road / Ralph Stephens Road / Main Street Intersection was supposed to ease traffic on Avent Ferry Road, but since its opening, it's been riddled with its own issues.

The problem intersection (image courtesy Holly Springs)


Nearby residents want a traffic light installed. The town says there is nothing they can do, because the DOT has said "no".

The Town of Holly Springs had already started commissioning traffic counts to see if the new intersection meets the NCDOTs criteria for a light. Since the opening, state engineers have recommended a new analysis.

People have been voicing their concerns on Facebook. One woman saying "in three days, I've almost been clipped by three cars." Another asking "shouldn't all possible measures be in place from the get-go?".



Holly Springs had consulted with the Department of Transportation on how to make the intersection safer. Currently, there are more stop signs, warning signs, and striping and rumble strips. Additionally, an officer is nearby during busy times of traffic.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashHolly SpringsWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Apex Barbecue Road closed until August 18
Frustrations in high gear about proposed I-440 changes
Fayetteville leaders hear ways to make walking safer
Crash on I-40 west causes congestion
More Traffic
Top Stories
Up to 160 Applebee's and IHOP locations may close
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
Fisherman finds woman's body floating in Cape Fear River
Iguana clogs toilet
Wet at times this weekend
Durham Police investigate after man shot in leg
Home burns on Timberlake Drive in Raleigh
Raleigh small biz owners team up to solve Obamacare woes
Show More
ICE protesters direct anger at Durham County sheriff
Far from Guam, but close at heart, a Fayetteville family worries
Police: 'Intoxicated' man urinated on family at concert
Police: Fayetteville woman murders 74-year-old roommate
NC woman on Honduras return: 'I will never go to Central America'
More News
Top Video
Iguana clogs toilet
Home burns on Timberlake Drive in Raleigh
Raleigh small biz owners team up to solve Obamacare woes
Durham Police investigate after man shot in leg
More Video