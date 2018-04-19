TRAFFIC

'Next thing I know she was inside!': Witness describes moment woman drove into car dealership

"The car that was sitting there was a Porsche. And I'm like WOO WOO WOO, somebody is going to jail!" (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Eyewitnesses said it looked almost intentional -- a woman ramming her car into a high-end car dealership, damaging three Porsches and an Audi.


It happened at the Cabriolet Motors Car Dealership on Lumley Road just off Glenwood Avenue, near RDU.

After slamming into the dealership, the driver fled down Lumley the wrong way and crashed into an ambulance.

Jackie Vane, watching from across the street Wednesday night just before 10 p.m., called 911 as 58-year-old Lucama resident Karen McGlasson Harold slammed into the dealership.



"Next thing I know she was inside. She drove in!" Vane told ABC11.

Vane says she saw Harold drive into the dealership, put her car in reverse and slam into the building a second time.

"The car that was sitting there was a Porsche. And I'm like WOO WOO WOO, somebody is going to jail!" Vane said.

Three Porsches and one Audi - worth an estimated $250,000 dollars - sit damaged on the dealership's lot. But Harold's late night drive did not end there.

Police say Harold then left the scene and went the wrong way on Lumley, crashing into an ambulance near the airport. She narrowly missed another ambulance and a fire truck.

Authorities have not said whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.
