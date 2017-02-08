TRAFFIC

Three-vehicle wreck shuts down part of US-70 in Durham

Accident on US-70 West in Durham (Chopper 11 HD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A three-vehicle wreck has shutdown part of US-70 West near Lynn Road in Durham.

Images from Chopper 11 HD showed one of the vehicles involved in the crash with extensive rear-end damage. A red truck was also damaged in the front. It is unclear what caused the crash.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time, but ABC11 has learned that at least one person was taken to the hospital with neck and back injuries.

Westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted at Pleasant Drive. Eastbound lanes are open, but there are slow downs.
Drivers taking US-70 West should turn left onto Miami Blvd, then right onto Ellis Road, and take the Durham Freeway.

