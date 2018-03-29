Tractor trailer carrying cabbage overturns on US 64 in Zebulon

A tractor-trailer carrying cabbage overturned on US 64 in Zebulon Thursday morning, closing two lanes of the highway.The crash happened around 9 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway.According to police, a vehicle merged from the Arendell Avenue on-ramp onto US 64 eastbound in front of the tractor-trailer. The driver of the truck tried to avoid the car and then lost control, hitting the guardrail and flipping onto its side.A large amount of cabbage spilled out onto the highway.Three other cars were also hit and damaged by debris.Police say charges are likely for the driver that failed to yield to the truck.