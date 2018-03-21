  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh

A tractor-trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning is causing some delays on I-40 near South Saunders Street.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Authorities said the fire broke out around 6 a.m.



The fire is out but crews are still on scene trying to clear the road.

Authorities are still investigating the cause; no injuries have been reported.
