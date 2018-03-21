Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hammond entrance to 40 westbound seeing slow down. Multiple fire trucks working on semi. Expect slow downs. #abc11 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/aczzsH3CjL — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) March 21, 2018

A tractor-trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning is causing some delays on I-40 near South Saunders Street.Authorities said the fire broke out around 6 a.m.The fire is out but crews are still on scene trying to clear the road.Authorities are still investigating the cause; no injuries have been reported.