Tractor trailers collide on I-40/I-85 in Orange County

Several eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 and northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Orange County are closed after three tractor trailers collided Monday morning.It happened just after 7 a.m. near the exit for an 18-wheeler weigh station.It is unclear how the crash happened. At least one person was injured. The driver of a Roadway truck was put into an ambulance in unknown condition.The right three lanes of the interstate are currently closed near exit 157 for Buckhorn Road.Traffic is backed up for at least three miles near Mebane.Drivers coming from the west should take NC-119 to US-70 East to get around the delay. The detour allows drivers to get back on the highway just east of Efland.The North Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the incident.