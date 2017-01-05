Troopers ID 2 men killed in Durham Freeway crash

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

The Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of Wednesday night's deadly crash on the Durham Freeway near TW Alexander Drive.Troopers said Thursday that Angel Gonzalo Cruz and Jose Reyes Cruz Barcenas were killed.The Highway Patrol said two vehicles were traveling northbound shortly before 7 p.m. on the Durham Freeway when the accident happened.The driver of a Toyota Camry merged into a lane occupied by a Honda Civic.The Honda hit the back of the Camry before swerving off the road and into a tree. The Camry crashed in the fence in the median.On Thursday, ABC11 learned Cruz and Barcenas were the two passengers riding in the back seat of the Honda. They died from the impact of hitting the tree.Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.The driver and front passenger of the Civic, and the driver of the Camry survived. All three sustained injuries.All lanes of 147 were closed to traffic at TW Alexander Drive, but lanes reopened just after 1 a.m.The Highway Patrol is conferring with the District Attorney about the circumstances of the crash. So far, no charges have been filed.Investigators urge drivers to use caution when merging lanes.