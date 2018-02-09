TRAFFIC

Troopers ID man killed in head-on crash in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Two men who coincidentally worked for the same company were involved in a head-on crash Friday morning in Wake County, which left one of them dead.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Friday near the 4000 block of Auburn Church Road.

Chopper 11 HD was over the scene moments after the crash was reported.

The Highway Patrol said a 1999 Acura going south on Auburn Church Road veered off the road to the right and then overcorrected, striking an oncoming Dodge Ram pickup.

The Acura driver was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. He was identified as Michael Wesley Robinette, 27, originally from West Virginia.

The pickup driver, William Ray Brewer, 71, was taken to WakeMed with minor injuries.

Both men worked at Waste Industries in Garner. Troopers told ABC11 the two men knew each other.

The road was closed until about 11:30 a.m. while troopers cleared the scene.

No charges were filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashtraffic fatalitieswake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Wake Forest Road reopens after water main break
We're not sure how this driver on I-540 could see...well, anything
NCDOT to get community input on I-440 interchange improvements
More Traffic
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News