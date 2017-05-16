TRAFFIC

Driver drunk in deadly Johnston County crash, troopers say

(Image courtesy Flickr creative commons)

ANGIER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Alcohol was a factor in a Johnston County crash Tuesday that left one person dead and another injured on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Old Fairground Road, near the Johnston County Landfill.

The Highway Patrol said a Toyota Tacoma pulling a trailer crossed the center line and crashed into a Ford Mustang traveling south on Old Fairground Road.

The driver of the Mustang was killed. State troopers identified her as Tiffany Burnette, 44, of Angier.

The driver of the Tacoma was identified as Ronald Holland, 44, of Angier. Holland has been charged with driving while impaired and left of center.

Investigators are consulting with the Johnston County District Attorney's Office regarding additional charges.

Holland was transported to WakeMed. There was no update on the extent of his injuries.


