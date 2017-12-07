TRAFFIC

Truck overturns, spills vodka bottles on ramp to I-95

Truck carrying vodka flips on I-95 ramp. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on December 7, 2017. (WPVI)

CORNWELLS HEIGHTS, Pa. --
An overturned tractor-trailer carrying bottles of vodka caused the closure of a busy ramp on the border of Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County early Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. on the ramp from Woodhaven Road eastbound to I-95 southbound.
Police say the big rig spilled its load of Tito's vodka boxes. Some boxes fell out of the truck and onto the roadway.

Boxes of vodka aboard a tractor-trailer that crashed on Woodhaven Road on December 7, 2017.



The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

There was no word on a cause of the crash.

Boxes of vodka aboard a tractor-trailer that crashed on Woodhaven Road on December 7, 2017.

Overturned truck shuts down Woodhaven Rd.: Matt Pellman reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on December 7, 2017.

Overturned truck shuts down busy I-95 ramp. Matt Pellman reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on December 7, 2017.


