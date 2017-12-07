Truck overturns, spills vodka bottles on ramp to I-95

CORNWELLS HEIGHTS, Pa. --An overturned tractor-trailer carrying bottles of vodka caused the closure of a busy ramp on the border of Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County early Thursday morning.
It happened around 4:45 a.m. on the ramp from Woodhaven Road eastbound to I-95 southbound.
Police say the big rig spilled its load of Tito's vodka boxes. Some boxes fell out of the truck and onto the roadway.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
There was no word on a cause of the crash.
