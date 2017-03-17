Two hospitalized after two-vehicle collision in Durham

Two drivers were hospitalized after their vehicles collided Friday night in Durham.A small two-door Nissan and a minivan were involved in the crash, police said, which happened at East Club Boulevard at Glenbrook Drive.The front of the van hit the car on the passenger side, police said.The Traffic Accident Control team is investigating. Police closed E. Club Boulevard from Glenbrook to Miriam Circle.At least one of the drivers suffered what appeared to be serious injuries. Police did not have further information on the condition of the people involved.There were no passengers in either vehicle.Check back for updates.