Wake Forest bridge-building project could slow traffic

A bridge-building project in Wake Forest could lead to some traffic delays.The town is in the process of installing large pedestrian bridges for a new greenway.There will be eight pedestrian bridges that are part of the Wake Forest Smith and Sanford Creek greenway project.Tractor trailers are moving the bridges through the intersections at Rogers Road/South Franklin Street and Forestville Road/Song Sparrow Avenue.You'll see Wake County deputies directing traffic through those intersections while the bridges are moved into place.We're told today the trucks will be moving at about 7 a.m.The town says the activity will cause minor traffic delays, but when it's all done the bridges should help people who use the greenway for fun or exercise move about safely.The moving of the bridges is scheduled between now and February 28.