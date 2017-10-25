Wake Transit seeks your input on transportation plans

Connect the region.



Connect all Wake County communities.



Create frequent, reliable urban mobility.



Enhance access to transit.

Wednesday, Oct. 25: John Chavis Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh



Thursday, Oct. 26: Carolina Pines Community Center, 2305 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh



Monday, Oct. 30: Tarboro Road Community Center, 121 N. Tarboro St., Raleigh



Wednesday, Nov. 1: Wake County Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest



Thursday, Nov. 2: Laurel Hills Community Center, 3808 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh



Monday, Nov. 6: Wake County Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon



Wednesday, Nov. 8: Wake County Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina



Thursday, Nov. 9: Green Road Community Center, 4201 Green Road, Raleigh



Tuesday, Nov. 14: Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O'Dell Place, Cary



Thursday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.: Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary

Wake Transit wants residents' input on how to proceed with its additional funding.The half-cent sales tax that Wake County voters approved in November 2016 has already paid for expanded bus routes, bus shelter planning and the start of transit studies.Wake County has more than 1 million residents, and that number grows by more than 24,000 per year. This increases the congestion on the Triangle's heavily traveled roads.To help relieve the high volume of vehicular traffic, the Wake County Transit Plan includes four "Big Moves:"To make these moves possible, the plan will increase bus service, create dedicated bus lanes on local roads so bus operators can bypass traffic and keep their routes on schedule.It will use existing railroad tracks to provide rail passenger service. The line would run 37 miles from Garner to downtown Raleigh, N.C. State University, Cary, Morrisville, Research Triangle Park, and continuing on to Durham.Rail service would provide up to eight trips in each direction during peak hours, and one to two trips each way during midday and evening hours.The plan will cost about $2.3 billion to build and operate the elements of this plan during the first 10 years.A combination of local, state and federal dollars as well as farebox revenue will be used. The main funding source is the local half-cent sales tax that Wake County voters approved. Local funding will also include increased vehicle registration fees.Residents also can help with the priority-setting process by taking a survey at