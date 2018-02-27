TRAFFIC

Water main repair affects traffic flow near Duke's East Campus

EMBED </>More Videos

W. Main St in Durham to be closed for water main repair.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
There are detour signs posted on West Main Street in Durham, between Broad and Buchanan. That's where crews are working on repairs to a water main that leaked on February 9.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The city's water department expects the work to last about a week. The department's spokesman sent this statement to ABC11: "We're flipping over temporary water services for a few commercial customers right there in the area, Once that is complete we'll go ahead and shut off the larger water line and then close West Main."

Duke student Noora Sandhu drives that section of West Main often when she's not walking from the campus to nearby restaurants.



"I have my car here and so, once this street closes I'm going to have to go around, probably," she said. "I think it's work that has to be done, so an inconvenience for a little while is fine. But it'll just mess up my route."

We've got help for you if your route's affected by the work.



Those driving east on West Main can take Broad to the Durham Freeway to Chapel Hill Street, while those traveling west on Main might consider the alternate route of Gregson to West Chapel Hill to the Durham Freeway, with an exit on Broad.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficwater main breakroad repairroad closuredurham county newsDurham CountyDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Current Triangle traffic
Victims identified in deadly Durham multi-vehicle crash
Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash with another vehicle
Raleigh man struck, killed on Capital Boulevard
More Traffic
Top Stories
7 Triangle churches make top 100 list of fastest growing in the nation
3 more teens charged in shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
Flooded vehicles being sold in NC - can you spot one?
Bill Clinton pays respects to Billy Graham
NC suspect in 2013 rape of 16-year-old returns to Houston
NC Elections board wants more money, new laws for security
What will $900 rent get you in Raleigh, right now?
Letter claims 17 UNC professors to remove Silent Sam statue by Thursday
Show More
Cumberland County teen who killed grandfather with hatchet will be eligible for parole
Gov. Cooper's Cabinet gets double-digit pay raises
Police: Man turns himself in after fatally shooting man during FB Live
Garner police: Armed, masked man robbed Wake County internet cafe
Anti-UNC posters replace missing national title sign
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Feb. 27, 2018
Flooded vehicles being sold in NC - can you spot one?
Garner police: Armed, masked man robbed Wake County internet cafe
3 wanted for stealing flags from N.C. Department of Justice building
More Video