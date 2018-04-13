TRAFFIC

Woman injured after car crashes, catches fire near RDU

RDU (WTVD) --
A woman was injured after her car crashed and caught fire near RDU airport late Thursday night.

It happened on Aviation Parkway at Globe Road.

An eyewitness told ABC11 that the driver of the Toyota Camry went through Aviation, barely tapping the brakes. The car then went into the woods.



The eyewitness heard screams for help and several people ran in to help the driver, a young woman.

The woman was treated by EMS and taken to a hospital for further treatment. Her condition is not known.



Raleigh police and fire crews continue to work the scene and investigate the crash.
