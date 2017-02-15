Woman killed after SUV struck tree stump in Wake County

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash after the driver of an SUV struck a tree stump Tuesday afternoon.Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol were called about the crash just before 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Road and S. Creek Road, close to the Johnston County line.When they arrived, they found a 2004 Buick SUV overturned.Authorities said the driver of the SUV, 39-year-old James Samuel Day Jr., was driving recklessly down a logging path when he hit the tree stump, causing his vehicle to flip over.A passenger in the vehicle, 39-year-old Patricia Lawson Humphries, was partially ejected in the crash. She died at the scene from her injures.Day was taken to Wake Medical Center with serious injuries.Investigators have said they believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the collision. Charges have not been filed at this time.