TRAVEL

Here are the top 10 cities to celebrate July 4 in 2017, according to WalletHub

EMBED </>More Videos

WalletHub ranked the best cities to honor Independence Day. See which destinations made the top 10. (Shutterstock)

A record 44.2 million Americans are planning to travel at least 50 miles from home during the long Fourth of July weekend, but not all Independence Day destinations are created equal.

To determine the best place to spend the holiday, personal finance site WalletHub ranked the nation's 100 largest cities in a variety of categories including availability of Fourth of July activities/attractions, affordability and even the local forecast.

Atlanta came out on top of the annual list, with San Francisco and Buffalo, N.Y., close behind. Out of the cities ranked, Newark, New Jersey was at the bottom, with Jersey City coming in at 99.

See the top 10 in WalletHub's ranking in the video above.
See more on WalletHub.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travel4th of julytravel tipssummer funfireworkssave moneywatercooleru.s. & world
Load Comments
TRAVEL
A new island has popped up along North Carolina's coast!
TSA finds giant lobster in checked baggage
Five friends recreate vacation photo every five years
NYC Pride March makes its way through Manhattan
More Travel
Top Stories
New law now makes it harder to get certain opioid drugs
Texas nurse faces 3rd, 4th murder charges in kids' deaths
Chiropractor explains how to carry a car seat without back pain
Don't hit the road at these times to avoid July 4 holiday traffic jams
Trump's long history of calling women 'crazy,' attacking their appearance
Trump faces backlash after ridiculing female TV host's looks
NC woman charged in marijuana, moonshine bust
Show More
Police find 'rare' meth lab at Fayetteville home
Mom angered with United Airlines after she says baby overheated during tarmac delay
Dad locks up daughter to keep her from drugs
Pregnant woman charged after hitting thief with SUV
Coast Guard rescues 4-year-old, adults off NC coast
More News
Top Video
Dad locks up daughter to keep her from drugs
New law now makes it harder to get certain opioid drugs
Coast Guard rescues 4-year-old, adults off NC coast
Police find 'rare' meth lab at Fayetteville home
More Video