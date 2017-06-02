Good news for those who drive through the Interstate 40/440 construction zone.Contractors said Friday morning that they're entering the project's final phase.The Fortify construction zone runs along the southern portion of the Raleigh Beltline from US 1/64 to the I-40 split.The lane expansion and repaving project has been going on for almost four years.For the residents who've lived and worked around the construction, Friday's announcement may feel like a long time coming.Phase I started along a southeastern stretch of I-440.The North Carolina Department of Transportation tried to get 30,000 cars off the road before the project started - telling people to find other ways to get where they needed to go.Engineers say that portion of I-40 and 440 were in terrible condition and was costing $7 million just in maintenance every year."We're taking what was a bumpy concrete mixture putting down brand new smooth asphalt, and we test that for smoothness," said David Conner, assistant resident engineer with NC DOT Fortify Project. "That will get tested at the end of the project so we'll know, we'll have a quantitative way to see what that ride is like, other than just riding it. But yes. It should be a much smoother ride."The next big change drivers are expected to see is the Rock Quarry Road on and off ramps will be closed on Sunday night for about two weeks.