TRAVEL

Couple has epic wedding high above at Mt. Everest Base Camp

EMBED </>More Videos

This Sacramento couple picked the ultimate destination for their wedding: Mt. Everest. (Charleton Churchill)

Many couples opt to have a destination wedding in warmer locales, but this Sacramento couple decided to try a different plan.

When Ashley Schmieder and James Sissom were looking for wedding ideas they turned to adventure wedding photographer Charleton Churchill.

At first the couple was considering tropical locations, but Churchill brought up the idea of Mt. Everest Base Camp and the rest is history.

The trio trained for a year to prepare for the wedding adventure. They battled temperatures below 5 degrees Fahrenheit and altitude sickness for the groom.

The couple became the first to marry at Mt. Everest Base Camp in a wedding dress and tuxedo, according to the photographer.

"Now saying this was an epic and amazing trip is true, but I would be remiss if I didn't share it came with some suffering, doubt, fear, anxiety, and physical pain," said Churchill. "Often times when striving for something great, there's usually a cost. There's no glory without suffering."
Related Topics:
travelweddingu.s. & worldmountains
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Park Service seeking tour guides for NC lighthouse
Study: airline satisfaction reaches all-time high
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Vicious fight on Southwest flight caught on video
More Travel
Top Stories
Student charged in sex assault at Wake Tech
Officials: Noose found at school not racially motivated
School reverses course, will recognize late student
Raleigh police officer frees hawk stuck in grille
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Supreme Court rejects appeal over North Carolina voter ID law
NC man who killed store clerk found guilty of murder
Show More
Mom killed protecting daughter from out-of-control car
5-star prospect Trevon Duval heading to Duke
Two die in Sampson County home fire
Car hits mobile home east of Garner
Police still investigating after girl shot while sleeping
More News
Top Video
Raleigh police officer frees hawk stuck in grille
Supreme Court rejects appeal over North Carolina voter ID law
Officials: Noose found at school not racially motivated
Police still investigating after girl shot while sleeping
More Video