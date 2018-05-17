REAL ID

Department of Transportation encourages NC residents to obtain Real ID

The Department of Transportation is encouraging North Carolina residents to obtain a Real ID ahead of the October 2020 deadline.

In just one year, more than 445,000 North Carolinians have obtained the ID. However, there are millions who still don't have one.

"While many North Carolinians are ahead of the deadline, we have two short years to get four million of our residents prepared," DMV Commissioner Torre J. Jessup said.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, travelers without a passport or REAL ID boarding a commercial flight or visiting federal facilities must provide additional identification. However, REAL ID requirements are already being enforced at Camp Lejeune.

REAL ID is the single form identification meeting new federal security requirements for boarding planes or visiting federal facilities, including military installations. The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and has been in effect in North Carolina since May 2017.

Here's why some Americans might soon need a passport to fly within the U.S.
Beginning early next year, the REAL ID Act will tighten requirements to fly, and some states' driver's licenses might not make the cut.


A North Carolina REAL ID looks just like a regular license but has a gold star in the upper right corner.

To obtain a REAL ID, bring these documents to your local driver license office:

-One proof of identity, date of birth, and/or lawful status: birth certificate or unexpired U.S. passport
-One proof of name change: certified marriage license or divorce decree
-One proof of Social Security number: Social Security card, W-2 or 1099 tax form with full name and number
-Two proofs of current address: driver license, vehicle or voter registration, cable/utility bills or bank statement

For more info: NCREALID.gov
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltravelReal IDtravel tipsDMVNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ID
Passports to fly within the U.S.? Changes on the way
NC DMV will now produce 'REAL IDs'
More Real ID
TRAVEL
Before your next trip, make sure to download these 5 apps
Budget airline Spirit says it's going all in on WiFi
And the most fun state in America is...
Hottest summer travel deals ranked by TripAdvisor
More Travel
Top Stories
Microblading: Do your research before indulging in the hottest new beauty trend
Police ID person of interest in fatal shooting of Spring Lake business owner
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
NC food bank launches summer initiative
6 tips for surviving a senior move
2 dead, 45 injured in NJ school bus crash
Fayetteville teacher suspended after alleged attack on student
Update: 2 men arrested after man was shot, killed in Durham
Show More
Head of Montessori School of Raleigh arrested for aiding and abetting in sex abuse case
Video reveals details of how NC soldier died in Niger ambush
Oklahoma woman killed by pack of 7 small dogs
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Florida man running from police finally stopped by fallen pants
More News